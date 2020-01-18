Live Now
PC hockey upset by UNH 4-3

The red-hot Providence College hockey team was upset by New Hampshire 4-3 on Friday night at Schneider Arena.

The Friars trailed 3-0, but rallied back to tie the game at 3. Angus Crookshank notched the game-winner for UNH.

