PC hockey upset by UNH 4-3

The red-hot Providence College hockey team was upset by New Hampshire 4-3 on Friday night at Schneider Arena.
The Friars trailed 3-0, but rallied back to tie the game at 3. Angus Crookshank notched the game-winner for UNH.
