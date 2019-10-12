PC hockey falls to Holy Cross, 3-2 in OT

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Taunton man gets 20 to life for 2016 murder
Top Stories
New Bedford man wanted on rape charges surrenders to police
Somerset official: Fires just one reason Brayton Point demolition permit was pulled
Survey: Most food bank visitors employed but living in poverty
As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Subpoena issued over Cranston chiropractor who got millions from taxpayers
Top Stories
Biker gang turf battles fuel rising violence in RI
Top Stories
I-195 Commission says it won’t extend Fane tower deadline again
How a one-day political career led to a $44,000 fine in RI
Providence school employees missed 920 school days due to DCYF investigations
Former bartender: Nara Lounge should stay closed
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Folding knives recalled due to injury risk
Top Stories
If your kids want to go to college, it’s time to have the ‘other talk’
Top Stories
Big Brothers Big Sisters blames for-profit recycling for drop in clothes donations
EP man hit with nearly $700 in red light camera tickets – but plate isn’t his
Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard
Changes to food stamp rules could cut benefits for many in RI
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: 10/11
Top Stories
Game of the Week: Portsmouth outlasts Cranston West 14-6
Mic’d Up: Cranston West’s Tom Milewski
Band of the Week: 10/11
PC hockey falls to Holy Cross, 3-2 in OT
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Greg Mortin?
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2019: IGT vs. Twin River
Top Stories
Target 12: Biker Battles
Newsmakers 10/4/2019: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; political roundtable
Executive Suite 10/3/2019: iXblue; Wear Your Music
The Cold Case Cards: Where is Wojciech Fudali?
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Pizza Fritta
Top Stories
The Rhode Show Rewind: Oct. 11
The Haunted Labyrinth celebrates 35 years
Phones, Personality and Holiday Décor in the Rhody Roundup
Netflix hit ‘The Politician’
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
PC hockey falls to Holy Cross, 3-2 in OT
College Sports
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 11:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 11:09 PM EDT
PC hockey falls to Holy Cross, 3-2 in OT
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Local farmers hoping nor’easter clears before expected weekend rush
Here are 12 local corn mazes to get lost in this fall
Spotting dangerous rip currents with Sky Drone 12
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’
VIDEO: 9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joyride on I-75
‘We’re not alone’ – ‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis
Four-day workweeks surge with low unemployment
Here are 12 local corn mazes to get lost in this fall
DMV: Certain Plum Beach Lighthouse plate owners mislabeled in computer system
I’m friends with George Bush: Ellen responds to Twitter backlash