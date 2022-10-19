PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The PC men’s hockey team has started the season hot after a pair of wins last week, now at #11 in the nation, they get set to take on Denver, who won the National Championship last week.

I think we had a great fall of practice, good training camp and obviously the year has gone well so far,” said senior forward Patrick Moynihan. “So I think everyone’s looking forward to the games.”

“These weekends are very important for our season,” said head coach Nate Leaman. “It’s the one chance we get to play and NCHC team, it’s a business trip at the end of the day.”

The Friars take on Denver on Friday at 9 p.m. and on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Colorado.