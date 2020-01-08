Live Now
PC gets huge OT win over Marquette, 81-80

MILWAUKEE (AP) –Maliek White had 19 points to lead five Providence players in double figures as the Friars edged past Marquette 81-80 in overtime. A.J. Reeves made Providence’s first 3-pointer of the second half with four seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67, and he added another 3-pointer to make it 78-75, Brendan Bailey tied it at the other end with a 3-pointer and he was fouled behind the arc with four seconds left but made 2 of 3. Markus Howard had 39 points for the Golden Eagles. Howard, the nation’s leading scorer, was 14-of-33 shooting.

