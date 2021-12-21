PC, Georgetown canceled due to COVID issues with Hoyas

PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 29: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars points in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at the Wells Fargo Center on February 29, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Providence Friars defeated the Villanova Wildcats 58-54. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Just two days ago, three college basketball games — including all four Division I teams — were set to take place in the state of Rhode Island on Wednesday.

As of now, none will be played because of COVID-19.

The third and final game, Georgetown at Providence was canceled Tuesday morning due to COVID issues within the Hoyas program.

The @GeorgetownHoops at @PCFriarsmbb game scheduled for Dec. 22 has been canceled due to COVID issues in the GU program.



Per current BIG EAST policy, Georgetown has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. PC will be assigned a win. — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) December 21, 2021

The next game on the schedule for the No. 22 Friars is on Dec. 29 against 15th ranked Seton Hall.

The teams will meet at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for a 7 p.m. tip.