PC, Georgetown canceled due to COVID issues with Hoyas

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Just two days ago, three college basketball games — including all four Division I teams — were set to take place in the state of Rhode Island on Wednesday.
As of now, none will be played because of COVID-19.
The third and final game, Georgetown at Providence was canceled Tuesday morning due to COVID issues within the Hoyas program.
The next game on the schedule for the No. 22 Friars is on Dec. 29 against 15th ranked Seton Hall.
The teams will meet at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for a 7 p.m. tip.