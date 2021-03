PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Friars have two games left in the regular season and are preparing to finish the strong ahead of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. On Wednesday night the team travels to St. John’s and on Saturday they host No. 10 Villanova.

The Friars have won three of their last four games. Defensively they’ve tightened things up hold their opponents to just under 62 point per game in that time.