PC continues to struggle; falling to Florida, 83-51

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points to lead Florida to a 83-51 rout of Providence in the second game of the inaugural Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Johnson was one of four Gators to finish in double-figure scoring. Tre Mann contributed 13 points. Noah Locke chipped in with 11, and Ques Glover had 10. Florida has won five of six. While the Gators appear to be rolling, Providence appears to be stuck in neutral. The Friars have alternated wins and losses in their last four games, and overall have dropped four of six.