PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The Providence College Men’s and Women’s basketball teams gave back to the community on Tuesday.

For the 7th year in a row, the school teamed up with the City of Providence and the Department of Recreation. Kids of all ages were given the chance to go through drills with PC players and coaches.

“If you don’t give back to the community, what are you going to give back to?” Ed Cooley said.