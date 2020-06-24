Outgoing PC President Father Shanley had big impact on sports programs

When Providence College President Father Brian Shanley wraps up his 15 year tenure at PC at the end of the month. He will be remembered for not only raising the visibility of the college academically but also athletically.

It’s no coincidence the success of the Friars in sports in recent years has come under his leadership from the top.

“The best President I ever worked for in 46 years but even more than a President he was a great friend and teammate. If you looked at what we accomplished with National Championships and Big East Championsps,” said Athletic Director Bob Driscoll.

Shanley and Driscoll’s close relationship with their coaches, notably men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and men’s hockey coachNate Leaman have led to a lot of wins, a lot of fundraising and improved facilities.

“Him attending games and coming into the locker room after games to shake hands, traveling with us, it was just such a pleasure to be around someone that is such a good leader and mentor,” said hockey coach Nate Leaman.

Shanley has said his fondest memory at Providence came when the Friars hockey team won the 2015 Championhip at the TD Garden in Boston.

“I was happy he got to experience that after the game in being in all hte pictures with the trophy and the team. He was as much as part of the team as I was as the coach,” Leaman added.

Father Shanley’s right hand man, Father Kenneth Sicard will take over on July 1st maintaining some continuity but Shanley will still be missed.

“I don’t think we will skip a beat but there is only on Father Shanley. Men like him only come around once in a lifetime when it comes to supporting a program so he will be missed,” said Driscoll.



