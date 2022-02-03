Ohams carries Fordham past Rhode Island 61-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Fordham to a 61-55 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points and seven assists for Fordham (10-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Josh Colon-Navarro added 12 points. Abdou Tsimbila had four blocks.

Rhode Island scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Final: Fordham 61 Rhode Island 55



URI is now 12-8, 3-5 and has lost 4 straight.



Poor effort the first 20 minutes. Then SeBastian Thomas sparked a huge run to tie it and was pulled the final 1:51 in a one possession game. — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 3, 2022

Makhel Mitchell had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Rhode Island (12-8, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jalen Carey added 12 points. Antwan Walker had seven rebounds.

Jeremy Sheppard, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on Rhode Island, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Here's #URI head coach David Cox after the loss to Fordham tonight from @Rhody_Shane:



"(Fordham) played a couple junk defenses that we didn't recognize necessarily." pic.twitter.com/BsIzsh6O7p — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 3, 2022