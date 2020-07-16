No out-of-conference games for PC this fall, per Big East decision

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Big East Conference announced Thursday that its fall sports schedules won’t include non-conference competition due to the ongoing pandemic, which affects a variety of programs at Providence College.

The sports affected are: men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and field hockey.

A decision has not yet been made regarding in-conference games and championships, according to the Big East.

The Big East said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in member communities and across the country, and its decision will be “guided first and foremost” by the health and safety of student athletes and campuses.

The Big East’s 2020-21 winter and spring sports schedules are unchanged at this time.