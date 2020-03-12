1  of  2
Breaking News
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for coronavirus Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

No fans allowed for URI and PC’s conference tournament games in New York City

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Play the Basketball Madness Challenge versus local entrants on WPRI.com to win big prizes!

When Providence College and the University of Rhode Island basketball teams play in their conference tournaments in New York, fans won’t be there to see it.

Both the Big East Tournament, played at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and the Atlantic 10 Tournament, played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will only have essential personnel on hand.

Both tournaments had fans attend games on Wednesday.

Providence plays Butler, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. while URI plays the winner of Fordham and Duquesne on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

The Big Tournament: Complete Coverage

More Big Tournament

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com