No fans allowed for URI and PC’s conference tournament games in New York City

When Providence College and the University of Rhode Island basketball teams play in their conference tournaments in New York, fans won’t be there to see it.

Both the Big East Tournament, played at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and the Atlantic 10 Tournament, played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will only have essential personnel on hand.

Both tournaments had fans attend games on Wednesday.

Providence plays Butler, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. while URI plays the winner of Fordham and Duquesne on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.