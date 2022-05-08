PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 8 Brown men’s lacrosse is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. The Bears will host a first round game against Virginia next Saturday.

Virginia is led by former Bears head coach Lars Tiffany. Tiffany led the Bears during that last NCAA tournament run.

Brown finished the season 10-5, falling to Penn in the Ivy League tournament Friday night. The Ivy League was the most competitive in the sport this season.

Brown and Virginia last faced off in 2020. It was the Bears last game that season before the coronavirus pandemic caused the rest of the season to be cancelled. Brown won that meeting 14-13.