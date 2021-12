PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Two of the top teams in the Big East square off at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. No. 21 Providence and No. 15 Seton Hall go head-to-head in a must-see game.

Senior guard A.J. Reeves and head coach Ed Cooley spoke to the media on Tuesday about the importance of the national attention and returning home to play in Friartown.