No. 10 Providence College prepares to face top programs in Minnesota

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence College hockey team has a big weekend ahead in Minnesota for the Ice Breaker Tournament, where the No. 10 Friars will be tested against the nation’s best.

The Friars will face No. 1 Minnesota State Friday afternoon. Then Saturday, they’ll face either No. 3 Michigan or No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.

“To be able to face two of those three teams out there is an opportunity, a really good opportunity to make a name for ourselves early in the season and build off that,” said Brett Berard, PC sophomore forward.

“You love those opportunities with your team early in the season to see what they are about, see what they are made of. But for us, it’s about using our strengths and getting out and playing our strengths,” said PC head coach Nate Leaman.

PC is 3-0 on the season so far.