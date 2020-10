FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – March Madness will return to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence in 2025, Providence College announced Wednesday.

The Dunk played housed the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and 2016 and is set to host the event in March, should things go on as planned.

Brown University also announced that they will host the 2024 NCAA Hockey East Regional at the Dunk and 2025 Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinals at Brown Stadium.