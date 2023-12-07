FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Andrew Melanson has been to 26 countries throughout his time as a pilot in the U.S. Army.

But nothing will compare to the moment he sees Gillette Stadium from a bird’s eye view just moments before the annual Army-Navy game this weekend.

“It’s going to be a dream come true for me,” said Melanson, a Massachusetts native and lifelong Patriots fan. “I’ve been to Gillette Stadium many times, but I’ve never seen it from above.”

Melanson tells 12 News he will be flying an AH-64 Apache helicopter over the stadium prior to kick off.

“The Army and Navy have been playing this game for over 100 years, and it’s really cool to be a part of that,” he said. “I’m really excited and humbled to be a part of it.”

Melanson said he’s been to 36 Patriots games throughout his lifetime and he’s excited to see the stadium from a new perspective.

“The flyover is a tradition in America as much as football is in America,” he explained. “I remember being a kid and watching flyovers at Gillette Stadium and thinking, ‘It would be cool to do that someday’ and now I have the opportunity to do it.”

Melanson won’t be the only U.S. Army pilot returning to his roots this weekend. He will be joined by Colton Bradley, who will be flying the HH-60 Black Hawk.

Bradley described the flyover as being a “full circle moment.”

“I went to the Army-Navy game as a West Point cadet, and now I’m back for the flyover,” he said.

Unlike Melanson, Bradley has never been to Gillette Stadium.

“I’m really excited to go for the first time and I’ve always been a Patriots fan,” he said. “It’s such a cool opportunity.”

Two pilots from Massachusetts will be taking to the air this weekend to be a part of the ceremonial fly over to kick off the Army Navy game at Gillette. They say it's an honor to be a part of this long standing tradition, and even cooler that it's happening in their home state. pic.twitter.com/8NwzHiBwmr — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) December 7, 2023

The pilots practiced the flyover as the Army-Navy Game Fan Fest kicked off Thursday night. The actual flyover will happen as the U.S. Army takes the field, which Melanson described as symbolic.

“The Army Aviation motto is ‘above the best,’ which I think encompasses what we’re doing,” he explained. “So when the Army team runs out, the aviation assets will support them from above.”

“We’re flying over them directly as they’re running steadfast toward the enemy,” he added with a chuckle.