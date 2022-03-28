COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland hired former Rhode Island basketball coach David Cox as an assistant.

The Terrapins announced the move Monday. Cox joins new Maryland coach Kevin Willard’s staff. Cox was fired by Rhode Island earlier this month. He coached the Rams for four seasons.

Prior to that, Cox was an associate head coach at Rhode Island and Rutgers, an assistant coach at Georgetown and a director of operations at Pittsburgh.

Cox, who grew up in Landover, Maryland, has coached high school and AAU basketball in the area.

Cox went 64-55 at Rhode Island, including 15-16 this season.