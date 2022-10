KINGSTON (WPRI) — It was a 10-10 game until linebacker Jarrett Martin picked off Elon quarterback Matthew McKay in the fourth quarter to push the Rams to the 17-10 win. URI improves to 4-2 (2-1 in CAA).

Marques DeShields rushed for 127 yards over 18 carries for the Rams, while Kasim Hill rushed for the only URI offensive touchdown of the day.