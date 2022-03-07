Championship week is upon us, college basketball fans. The best week​ of the year is here for the game we love. (Yes, week. Best weekend is next weekend, the first four days of the Tournament).

This week is the appetizer for what’s to come. Throughout the country, conference tournaments are ongoing as teams fight to clinch a spot in the coveted 68-team bracket.

In the major conferences, like the Big East, a handful of teams like Providence have already locked up at-large bids to the dance and are solely playing for seeding and location. In mid-major conferences, like the Atlantic 10, most squads need to win the tournament to assure a spot in the big bracket regardless of the success or failure during the regular season. So whether URI had the success of say St. Bonaventure this year (20-8, 12-5) regular season success largely does not matter. So URI, a team that finished well below expectations at 5-12, can make up for a disappointing season if it runs the table. Highly unlikely, but there’s still a shred of hope. And in the smaller conferences like the Northeast, the one Bryant participates in, the only path for every team to hear its named called on Selection Sunday is to win the league’s postseason tournament. Second place isn’t rewarded anything.

The Big East and A10 tournaments begin Wednesday afternoon in New York City and our nation’s capital, respectively. The Rams open at 3:30 p.m. while the Friars have a bye and don’t hit the floor until Thursday at Noon. But the day before we lock into those squads, all eyes should be on Smithfield. And many eyes around the country will be on little ‘ol Smithfield as well. If you haven’t heard, Bryant is in the midst of a historic season and with one more win can punch its tickets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its Division I history. The top-seeded Bulldogs meet second seed Wagner for the third time this season after splitting the two regular season matchups. Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Let’s dive into the matchups and preview the tournaments:

No. 11 Providence

Record: 24-4 (14-3) – Big East Regular Season Champions

Last: 74-72 loss at No. 8 Villanova

Next: Face Xavier or Butler in Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday March 10 at 12 p.m.

Big East Tournament preview: The Friars are positioned well to reach the Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday night. That’s all you can really ask for if you’re a fan of the Friars. PC is 6-1 against the four teams it could potentially play in the quarterfinal and semifinal round. In the two games it played without the injured Al Durham this season, the Friars erased a 19-point hole at Butler to win in OT and took Villanova to the wire on the road in the regular season finale. Slow starts in the first half as adjustments were made, then the team found its rhythm after that. On Monday, head coach Ed Cooley said he expects Durham to be a ‘full go’ on Thursday. In a perfect world, the Friars play Durham on Thursday, rest him on Friday and then have him available on Saturday for a potential championship game. Why play Thursday? The only outcome that could negatively impact PC’s NCAA Tournament seeding would be a loss. A win on Thursday should assure the Friars no worse than a 4-seed and the closest first weekend site being Buffalo, NY. Everything after that is gravy.

Player to Watch: Nate Watson. Really any of the Friars top seven players could be mentioned here, though talking to Watson at Monday’s practice it’s clear that he has a major chip on his shoulder for not being voted first team all-league. The big man returned to win a championship, and he’s done that. Now he wants to cut down another net.

Expectations for Providence: Reach the Big East Tournament Championship game. The Friars were the best team in the league from start to finish. They’ve played well enough that the bar should be raised high, yet at an attainable level.

Sleeper to win the tournament: Marquette. Local product Tyler Kolek is part of a team that swept Villanova. Golden Eagles can beat anyone when they play their A game.

Rhode Island

Record: 14-15 (5-12) – 11th in Atlantic 10

Last: 70-60 loss at St. Joseph’s on March 5

Next: Face Duquesne in A10 Tournament 1st round Wednesday March 9 at 3:30 p.m.

A10 Tournament preview: The last time the conference tournament was in Washington D.C. the program was the No. 1 seed and had earned a double bye to the quarterfinals. Four years later, the program enters in a tailspin as the No. 11 seed out of 14 teams. The Rams have lost 11 of their last 13 games entering Wednesday’s opening round against Duquesne. A team like Rhody needs to build confidence on Wednesday if it has any chance of surprising and making a deep run. They’ll have to win five games in five days to keep their season alive.

Player to Watch: Ishmael El-Amin. The fifth year guard came to Kingston billed as a scorer. He’s only averaging 6.7 points per game, the lowest since his freshman season at Ball State. Yet when he does get it going, Rhody is 7-0 when he scores it in double figures. Green light in D.C.? I think so.

Expectations for Rhode Island: Reach the second round. The expectation is that URI beats the worst team in the conference on Wednesday. After that, there’s not much from its body of work to suggest it should beat any of the higher seeds. There’ve been stretches of play that point to Rhody competing with any team in the league, but it hasn’t been sustained for 40 minutes on a regular basis.

Sleeper to win the tournament: Richmond. The Spiders are the No. 6 seed but have the experience and veteran leadership to surprise.

Bryant

Record: 21-9 (16-2) – NEC Regular Season Champions

Last: 70-69 win vs. Mount St. Mary’s in NEC Semifinals

Next: Host NEC Finals vs. Wagner March 8 at 7 p.m.

NEC Championship Game preview: It doesn’t get better than this. The top two teams in the league meet for the third time this season. The first went to Wagner 84-81 in OT. The second, on Feb. 26 in front of a sold out Chace Athletic Center, went to Bryant 78-70. That game nine days ago was played for the regular season championship and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The victory is the reason the game is in Smithfield and not in Staten Island. The Seahawks are led by the two-time defending NEC Player of the Year in Alex Morales, who also was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He’s averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the Bulldogs this season. He’s flanked by a number of solid pieces, but the attention defensively for Bryant begins with Morales. The Bulldogs are led by the nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss (24.7ppg) and nation’s highest scoring duo Kiss and Charles Pride (18.2 ppg). The key for the Dogs is to have the third player of their three-headed monster engaged in Hall Elisias. The best shot blocker in the league will surely get the crowd going with a rejection or alley-oop slam above the rim, but if he can provide 10-12 points the team is hard to stop.

Player to Watch: Adham Eleeda. Bryant’s sharpshooter has the ultimate green light. When he’s on, he’s on. Dogs are 13-4 in games he sores at least 10 points.

Expectations for Bryant: A win. The hosts are healthy, have the home crowd, and are hungry to avenge last year’s championship loss. The atmosphere surely made a difference Saturday night in their second half rally to erase a late, eight-point deficit.

Sleeper to win the tournament: Since it’s the championship game, how about a player who could emerge with a big basket? Luis Hurtado. He did it on Saturday with a career-high 14 points. So why not again? Bulldogs rely heavily on their starters. Kiss, Pride Elisias and Eleeda have all been mentioned. That only leaves Hurtado.

