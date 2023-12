PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After trailing by 15 points to start the second half, Brown outscored Siena by 19 points in the second frame to win, 71-67.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears with 26 points which was also a game-high. Kalu Anya (17 points) and Aaron Cooley (11 points) also finished in double figures. Brown improves to 4-9 and have six days off before their next game at Stony Brook on December 29 at 6:30 p.m.