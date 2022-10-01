PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The annual Late Night Madness rocked the AMP on Saturday night, as the Providence men’s and women’s basketball teams were announced in front of the Friar fans.

The men’s team is coming off a historic run to the Sweet 16, which made this year’s festivities highly anticipated.

It’s a great feeling being able to have the crowd it’s been a couple months since we’ve been down here on the court in front of the fans and all that,” said graduate guard Jared Bynum. “It’s been a good experience with the guys and all that so I’m just looking forward to the rest of the year and playing on the court.”

“We had a really hard practice today and we were on them pretty aggressively yet to try to bring them together this is something that builds chemistry and something that builds comradery and that’s what it’s all about,” said PC men’s head coach Ed Cooley.

The men’s team will open it’s season with the Mal Brown scrimmage on October 15, and the women open their season against Southern New Hampshire in Alumni Hall.