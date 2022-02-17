SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Sixth year senior Peter Kiss scored 36 points, leading Bryant to a 75-61 win over Central Connecticut on Thursday night. It’s the fourth-straight 30-point game for Kiss.

Greg Calixte had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ian Krishnan led the Blue Devils with 18 points. Central made a run in the second half, pulling within a score, but that’s as close as the Blue Devils would get.

With the win, Bryant secures, at minimum, the second seed in the NEC playoffs.