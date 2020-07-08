Ivy League to cancel fall sports season

The Ivy League was the first conference to cancel their conference basketball tournaments in March because of COVID-19 and now they will be the first conference to cancel their fall sports season.

The league told its student-athletes in a call on Wednesday evening. It will impact several programs at Brown University including the football team. The hope is for the league to move the Fall programs to next Spring.

James Perry is entering his second year as the Bears head coach following a 2-8 season. The Bears were scheduled to face instate rivals URI and Bryant in September. Soccer, field hockey, crew and cross country are among other programs affected.

According to reports, sports will be sidelined entirely for the 2020 calendar year which will impact winter sports such as basketball and hockey who play games out of conference prior to the new year.