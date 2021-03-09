Bryant Bulldogs hoping to punch their ticket to the Big Dance

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Bryant University men’s basketball team is on the brink of history.

The No. 2 Bulldogs are hosting their first-ever Northeast Conference Championship game Tuesday night against No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s University.

Inside the Chase as @BryantHoops tries to punch ticket to Big Dance tonight #MarchMadness @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/IVD0NeygR0 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 9, 2021

Bryant (15-5) earned an 85-55 win over Sacred Heart in its most recent game, while Mount St. Mary’s (11-10) won 66-60 against Wagner in its last outing.

The Bulldogs are going to be playing where they’re most comfortable, too. The team has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 67.7.

If Bryant wins, they punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Chace Athletic Center.

In the above video, 12 News Sports Director Yianni Kourakis previews the game.