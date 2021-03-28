Horchler announces return to PC

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Ed Cooley is now three-for-three in retaining senior leaders for the 2021-22 season. First it was forward Nate Watson and walk-on Drew Fonts that announced their intent to return for one final year and on Sunday night Noah Horchler made it official too.

“I am excited to announce that I will be coming back to Providence College for the 2021-22 season,’ Horchler said in a release. “I enjoyed the challenge of playing in the BIG EAST and I would like to experience it again by competing for a BIG EAST title next season.”

In the final nine games of the season he averaged 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per night.

“We are looking forward to having Noah back in our lineup next season,” Cooley said in a release. “He really took his game to another level over the last month of the season. We are excited to see Noah’s continued improvement in 2022. His experience and ability will be a key to our success next season.”