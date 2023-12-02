PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryce Hopkins scored 24 points to lead Providence over URI, 84-69, in the annual rivalry game between the two teams.

Four other Friars finished in double figures, including Devin Carter (17 points), Jayden Pierre (12 points), and Josh Oduro and Ticket Gaines added 10 points apiece.

Four Rhody Rams finished in double figures, led by Jaden House who had 18 points. David Fuchs and Luis Kortright each had 11 points, while Zek Montgomery finished with 10 points.

Providence heads on the road to take on Oklahoma on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

URI will host Brown on Wednesday, December 6 at 7 p.m.