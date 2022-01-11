Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Hendricken grad wins College Football National Championship with Georgia

College Sports

Xavier Truss

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There is a new national champion of college football with a Rhode Island player among those who won a ring.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18, winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.

Among the Bulldogs is former Bishop Hendricken Football star Xavier Truss, of West Warwick.

Truss was a backup but saw action as an offensive lineman playing in every game this season. The sophomore saw the most playing time of his career in their win at Tennessee (64 of 73 possible plays).

Georgia finished the 2021 season with a 14-1 record, the most wins in school history.

