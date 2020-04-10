Heather Marini making history as Brown’s QB coach

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Heather Marini remains humble and focused on her new job even if she recently made history with her promotion in March. When Marini was named the Brown football team’s quarterback coach, she became the first female position coach in all of Division I football.

“I definitely wouldn’t call myself a trailblazer. There have been a lot of women who have worked very hard in football over the years and it was very fortuitous that I was the first one, but it was really just good timing,” Marini said.

Marini spent the 2019 season as the offensive quality control assistant coach.

“There are gong to be a lot of women getting their opportunity very soon. I think the opportunity here at Brown is a good one and I”m really excited for the season.”

Marini’s first month on the job comes as the global coronavirus pandemic continues. Marini and the Brown staff are still working as best they can considering the circumstances. And if there is someone who knows something about quarterback play, it’s the Bears head coach James Perry who was an all-conference player for Brown.

Marini was introduced to football when she started dating her husband who was pursuing the sport as a profession. Previously she worked as a trainer and strength and conditioning coach

“To me football was the culmination of all the sports I grew up with in Australia. The attributes of an athlete–speed, agility and power, as well as football IQ.”

In her first year as Brown’s quarterback coach she will be teaching senior EJ Perry who had a breakout junior season leading the nation in total yards and earning first team all-conference honors.

“EJ Perry is a really talented quarterback and he’s only going to improve this year. We are going to be playing faster and he’s understanding the offense is improved as well as the opponents, so it’s going to be a great challenge.”

