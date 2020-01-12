Gibbs lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Bryant 67-65

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points, Damian Chong Qui scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Mount St. Mary’s came from behind to beat Bryant 67-65. Qui’s 3-pointer put the Mountaineers up 54-52 with 6:26 to play and his two free throws with 20 seconds left made it 67-62. Bryant’s Adam Grant hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left and Ikenna Ndugba’s 3-point shot at the buzzer missed. Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson scored 15 apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which trailed 34-24 at halftime. Opoku also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Jefferson posted nine rebounds. Grant led Bryant (9-7, 1-2) with 17 points and Charles Pride had 10. Hall Elisias had seven points and five blocks.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds