(WPRI) — This past Saturday, South Kingstown native and Rhode Island College ace Shaun Gamelin broke the program strikeout record, notching career strikeout number 208. He also broke the single-season strikeout record in what’s been a breakout year for the righty.

“I was definitely shocked at first, definitely excited, feels pretty good definitely something I’m happy to have accomplished,” said Gamelin. “And then to be able to do it with David Iannucilli behind the plate, someone that I’ve been throwing to since little league that was really cool.”

Gamelin spent last summer pitching in the Cape Cod League, the highest honor for a collegiate player, an experience like no other.

“This summer was definitely a great opportunity and a great experience, learned a lot about myself and more about the game,” said Gamelin. “How to compete, especially against some of the best players in the country.”

On the same day Gamelin broke the program strikeout record, another milestone was reached as head coach Frank Holbrook won his 100th game at the helm, a clear indicator the program continues to move in the right direction.

“It’s great to have success, we’ve had some success in the first five years here and we’re looking to get over the hump we have a lot of unfinished business and looking to take that next step,” said Holbrook. “So the wins are great but we’re looking to build a championship program here not just a winning ballclub so that’s what we’re looking to do.”

The Anchormen host Suffolk on Saturday, April 15, for their next Little East doubleheader.