FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the longest-running rivalries in college football will be renewed this afternoon.

The annual Army-Navy game kicks off at 3 p.m. on WPRI 12. It’s the first time in the series’ 124-year history that the showdown will be played not just at Gillette Stadium, but in all of New England.

Navy leads the overall series 62-53-7, but if Army comes out on top, they’ll take home the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of each season’s games between the three major service academies. If Navy wins, it will end in a three-way tie, meaning the trophy goes back to last year’s winner — Air Force.

Weather Forecast

The 12 News meteorologists say the day is looking to be milder and partly sunny, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. They’re also tracking a storm that’s expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds late Sunday night into Monday.

Transportation/Parking

The MBTA is offering commuter rail service, but the agency said tickets must be bought in advance through the mTicket app.

For those planning to drive, there are thousands of parking spots surrounding Gillette Stadium, including those for buses and RVs. Overnight RV parking is permitted.

The game can also be streamed live on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.