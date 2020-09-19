Former Classical high school standout hopes for breakout college season

(WPRI) — The ACC Conference kicks off their college football season this weekend. Boston college is on the road at duke and that means former Classical High School standout Jehlani Galloway will hit the field for what he hopes is the beginning of a breakout season.

His third season on the heights, could be a breakout one for Jehlani Galloway. The former classical all-stater, making his mark in camp for the eagles.

“Jehlani’s done a really nice job…he’s continued to show improvement, ” Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. “He made some big plays in the scrimmage on Saturday, he continues to do that, he’s got really good hands, he’s elusive, he runs really good routes, he works really hard, he’s one of the guys that continues to progress and he’s get better every day.”

The wide receiver excited for Boston college’s new era under Hafley, a former NFL assistant who became the 36-th head coach in program history.

“He’s a great guy came from Ohio State, we all love him the energy he brings, we love what he stands for, his values, and we’re really confident in the direction he will take this team,” Jehlani said.

The Eagles return two of their top receivers in Koby White and Zay Flowers but the competition at the F-receiver spot comes down to Jehlani and his newest classmate Jaelen gill, the Ohio State transfer had six catches and a touchdown last year for the buckeyes.

“It’s that way for a lot of the guys right now, there’s a lot of competition at that position, he’s taken a step, I think he’s shown that at practice and he’ll have his time on the field to get his chance to show what he can do so I’m excited to see that coming up,” Hafley said.

“I feel like we’re going to be more dynamic we’re going to move the ball around a lot with David Bailey, we have a lot of weapons on the outside and I feel like it’s going to be a really balanced attack this year so I’m excited excited for our first game coming back,” Jehlani said.