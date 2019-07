PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Ed Cooley, the head coach of Team USA for the Pan American games in Peru, will have his presumed starting five for PC next year on his American roster. Alpha Diallo, David Duke Jr., A.J. Reeves, Nate Watson and Luwane Pipkins were named to the roster that is comprised of all Big East players.

Cooley will also have Brown head coach Mike Martin as one of his assistants.