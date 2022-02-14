(WPRI) – It was after a win at St. John’s on the first of the month that Ed Cooley first mentioned it. In light of being a stone’s throw from Manhattan, 14.8 miles from Yankee Stadium to be exact, Cooley drew a parallel to one of baseball’s greatest. He compared his fifth year, senior guard Al Durham’s clutchness at the free throw line late in games to first ballot Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, whose 652 saves is an MLB record that might never be touched.

Hampered by injury the last two weeks, Durham suited up and grinded out 31 minutes Saturday night. And he lived up his nickname helping then No. 11 Providence win its eighth straight and send the 12,000-plus fans at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center home happy. Like a closer in baseball, Durham slammed the door shut. In the final five minutes of regulation and overtime, he made all 10 of his free throws.

With that in mind, let’s fill out Cooley’s starting nine:

1. Al Durham (Pitcher/Closer) – With the game on the line, when pressure is on – this is who you want to have the ball in his hands. At the foul line or directing the offense, he’s a big reason why the Friars are 9-0 in games decided by five points or less.

2. Noah Horchler (Catcher) – Key role in a lot of situations. Hitting timely threes, grabbing key offensive rebounds, coming through with a big block. Horchler has been one of the most consistent players on the team this year while handling a fair share of responsibility.

3. Nate Watson (First base) – Usually for first basemen, it’s all or nothing at the plate. That’s how Big Nate’s fifth season in Friartown has gone. He’s either been one of the best bigs in the league or largely invisible. A hot streak to end the year could bring PC its first Big East regular season title in program history.

4. Alyn Breed (Second base) -In the middle of much of the action, a steady piece in the lineup. Breed makes plays that largely don’t show up in the box score. While he hasn’t taken the step many thought he would in his second year with the program, he’s a sure hand that Cooley and Co. can rely on. He can fill in for Durham or Bynum to give either a rest or fill-in in case of foul trouble or injury.

5. Ed Croswell (Third Base) – Can do a little bit of everything – offense, defense, plays the hot corner. Croswell always comes off the bench hot and ready to go. Whether it’s finishing around the rim, providing a presence in the paint defensively or diving on the ground to win a 50-50 ball, his fingerprints are all over the game, maximizing his minutes.

6. Jared Bynum (Shortstop) – Usually the best athlete on the team, shortstops have a high IQ and rarely makes mistakes. This is Bynum. Last week’s Big East Player of the Week is scoring it at a high clip while remaining efficient. He directs the offense and defense.

7. AJ Reeves (Left Fielder) – Left fielders are known for their pop – instant offense. That’s Reeves. He keeps defenses honest and makes them play the perimeter without packing it in. He was playing the best ball of his career before he was sidelined due to injury. The Friars need him to return to form.

8. Justin Minaya (Center Fielder) – Best defender that is extremely durable. In the last 10 games, Minaya is averaging 38.2 minutes per night and is tasked with slowing down the opponents best player. Center fielders aren’t usually known to provide a ton of offense, but can definitely contribute. Minaya’s three-point stroke is an added weapon that will be crucial in March.

9. Brycen Goodine (Right fielder) – The strongest arm on the team; Goodine has that one defining trait. If he can do what he did Saturday against DePaul, the Friars’ ceiling gets raised. He’s good to splash a trey or two when the team needs a spark.

No. 8 Providence

Record: 21-2 (11-1) – 1st place in Big East

Last: 76-73 OT win vs. DePaul

This Week: Host No. 10 Villanova Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., At Butler Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Win vs. DePaul just as important as any the rest of the season

While much of the talk before the DePaul game was focused on Tuesday’s matchup with Villanova, and rightfully so, there’s an argument to be made that the win against the Blue Demons was just as important as any for the remainder of the season in regards to seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. A loss to the Blue Demons would have counted as a Q3 setback and would have dropped the Friars a seed line or two.

Hard Truth: Its time for Friars to prove they belong

For a Power 6 team with a gaudy win-loss record, it took the Friars until mid-February to crack the Top 10. That suggests the voters and metrics were skeptical of the Friars success to this point. For the fourth time in the last five games PC won by four points or less. Now that more national spotlight is on the program, the best way to stick it to the doubters and those that call the Friars season ‘lucky’ is to defend home court and beat the most dominant program in the league since it was reconfigured in 2013-14. Tuesday’s matchup is the biggest regular season home game in program history. They’ll continue to get bigger if the Friars can win.

Rhode Island

Record: 13-10 (4-7) – tied 9th in Atlantic 10

Last: 70-62 win vs. Davidson on Feb. 12

This Week: Host Dayton Feb. 14 at 9 p.m., At George Washington Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Upset of the year in the A10 provides hope for Rams

A six-game losing streak including averaging less than 60 points the previous seven games didn’t give even the most optimistic URI fan a glimmer of hope ahead of the date with the Wildcats. But that’s why they play the games. Rhody popped in 72 points, the most since Jan. 15 and won their first game of the season against a team in the KenPom Top 100. Jeremy Sheppard played to his potential and the Mitchell twins stayed out of foul trouble. That’s the recipe for success.

Hard Truth: Does Saturday’s win ultimately change the way the season is viewed?

We’ll be asking this question for the rest of the year. Does the win against the Wildcats mean the Rams completely snap out of their funk and finish over .500 in the league? They certainly have the schedule to do so. Three of the final six are at home and two of the three road games are at George Washington and St. Joe’s.

Bryant

Record: 15-9 (12-2) – 2nd in Northeast Conference

Last: 99-88 loss at Long Island University

This Week: Host Central Connecticut St. Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Fairleigh Dickinson Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Plain and Simple: Bulldogs the favorite when healthy

If you would have told Jared Grasso he would win three out of four road games, two without the nation’s leading scorer and all four without the best shot blocker in the league then the busses might never have left Smithfield. Bryant took care of the first three before falling at LIU on Saturday. In his return, Peter Kiss dropped a career-high 37 points on Thursday at Sacred Heart. When Kiss, Charles Pride and Hall Elisias are all on the floor Bryant is the most dangerous team in the NEC now since Wagner’s Elijah Ford is out for the season with a knee injury. Ford averaged just under 12 points and five rebounds a night for the Seahawks. He went for 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks against the Bulldogs in the first meeting of the year.

Hard Truth: Bulldogs missed a golden opportunity

Without Ford in the lineup, Wagner lost at home on Saturday to Merrimack. The Seahawks are now 13-1 in the NEC which opened the door for the Bulldogs to pull even in the standings. Grasso’s unit couldn’t overcome a poor shooting performance at LIU so they remain one game back at 12-2. The magic number for the Bulldogs to clinch no worse than the No. 2 seed is one.

Brown

Record: 12-13 (4-6) – 5th in Ivy League

Last: 81-80 win at Cornell

This Week: Host Princeton Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and Pennsylvania Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Plain and Simple: One of the best finishes to a game this year

If you didn’t see the ending, click here. It was one of the best endings to a game we’ve had all season. Mike Martin told me on Thursday before the game he liked that his team had to win close on Feb. 5 against Dartmouth and that it would help them in the final five games. His club was 1-7 in games decided by two possessions or less before the last two. The Bears have now won two straight by a combined three points, and if they keep learning how to make plays late they could find themselves on the right side of huge games against Princeton and Pennsylvania this weekend.

Hard Truth: Gainey’s offense might determine Bears finish

Gainey’s length and athleticism won Bruno the game on Saturday. That same length and athleticism will play a huge factor in the Bears final four games of the season and whether or not they can reach the Ivy playoffs for the first time in program history. He’s a rare breed in the conference where much of his play is above the rim. If he can score 5-6 baskets on dunks and tip-in’s those points would really give this team a much needed boost. The Bears are 10-5 in his career when he scores it in double figures.

