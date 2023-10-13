SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.(WPRI) — Fans got a first look at the 2023-2024 URI men’s and women’s basketball programs at the school’s Hoopfest.

The men’s team held an intra-squad scrimmage, and both teams participated in a skills challenge.

The men’s team will look to improve after a 5-13 season in the conference under new head coach Archie Miller.

“I don’t know if anybody knows who’s on the team right now, you know, quite frankly because that’s kind of how it goes. But the bottom line is, they’re gonna find out real soon that we have a real chance to make a mark as a group,” Miller said.

The women look to take the next step after winning the regular season conference title last season for the first time since 1996.

“This will be the first year in four years that we can play the style and brand of basketball I actually want to play,” Reiss said. “We have that athleticism now so where we played in the half-court last year, defensively and offensively. We will press for 30-plus minutes this year. We will run and we will play fast and we will create havoc. It’s unleash the mayhem.”