FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans who didn’t score tickets to the Army-Navy game this weekend can still enjoy the historic celebration.

The Army-Navy Game Fan Fest kicked off at Gillette Stadium Thursday. This year is the first time ever that Fan Fest is free and open to the public in the days leading up to the historic game.

Fans with and without tickets to the game itself can visit Enel Plaza Thursday and Friday for activities, giveaways and special photo opportunities, including with Army tanks and Navy assets. (Saturday’s Fan Fest is open only to ticketholders prior to kick-off, which is slated for 3 p.m.)

This is the first time in the college football series’ 124-year history that the annual game will be played in New England.

Fans who visit Thursday night will have the chance to watch the New England Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the stadium’s massive videoboard.

The Patriots ProShop will be open throughout the weekend for fans looking to purchase commemorative Army-Navy game gear.

Fan Fest officially opened Thursday at 5 p.m. and will continue until the Patriots game is over. It will pick back up at 5 p.m. on Friday and run through 10 p.m.

