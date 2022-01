PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The percentages say I’m not supposed to be here… that’s what an emotional Ed Cooley said when he was asked about his 300th career win as a head coach after a 10-point Providence win over St. John’s Saturday.

“Seems like yesterday,” he said. “When you do something you love and you’re at a place you love, working with people who give you the opportunity to do this… it’s amazing.”