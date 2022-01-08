Ed Cooley wins 300th, No. 16 Friars rally past St. John’s

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 16: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars reacts on the sideline against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 16 Providence rally past St. John’s 83-73.

It was the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley.

Coach Cooley notched his 300th win as a coach this afternoon. He got choked up when asked about it…



“This is not a 300th win for me, this is a family win, a program win, a Providence win…I never saw that coming.” #pcbb pic.twitter.com/Uo4Tspoa2e — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) January 8, 2022

The Friars have won nine of their last 10. Jared Bynum had 18 points, Justin Minaya finished with 13, and Noah Horchler added eight points and 13 rebounds.

It was just the second game for St. John’s since it had four games over 18 days postponed after multiple players were placed in the COVID-19 protocols.

Dylan Addae-Wusu led the Red Storm with 20 points.