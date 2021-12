PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – PC men’s basketball is riding its second 5-game winning streak of the season. After a week off for finals, the Friars return to the court Saturday at UConn in the Big East Conference opener.

Point guard Jared Bynum practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and is a game time decision according to head coach Ed Cooley.

The game can be seen live on FOX Providence. Tip time is scheduled for 5 p.m.