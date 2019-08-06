Chris Merritt bringing new intensity to Bryant football

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — Bryant football returns 19 of 22 starters from last year’s squad, a team ending the season with a winning record. But for the second consecutive year, the Bulldogs bring in a new head coach.

After 18 successful years as a high school football coach in Miami, Chris Merritt replaces James Perry, now the head coach of Brown. Merritt is bringing with him a heightened level of intensity to the Bulldogs first week of practice.

Bryant opens the season with back-to-back road games at Stony Brook and Albany before their home opener on September 14th against Fordham.

