Bubble Hurt: Rhody loses to St. Louis, 72-62

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) –Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62. Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points – French had 14 rebounds – and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis has won four of it last five. The Billikens built an 11-0 lead and led 26-19 at halftime. Jeff Dowtin made a layup and a 3-pointer to bring Rhode Island within 47-43 with 8:20 left. Later, Bell converted a three-point play with 4:24 to go and St. Louis went up 60-50 and they were up by double figures for most of the remainder. Fatts Russell had 17 for the Rams.