SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a big week for Bryant University junior Zevi Eckhaus, who earned both FCS and Big South offensive player of the week honors after a dominant win against Southeastern Missouri State to end the season.

But the news that really summed up his season? Eckhaus was named Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Year.

It was a record-breaking season for Eckhaus after he became the school’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 75.

This past season alone, Eckhaus threw for 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns, but what really stood out was the last four games. Eckhaus passed for more than 300 yards each game and threw four touchdowns or more.

Eckhaus was proud to accept the award, but said he couldn’t do it alone.

“It feels really good … It’s awesome to have this honor,” he said. “When I get an honor like that, it shows my 1/11th was accomplished and the other 10 guys did their job. I’m grateful and fortunate that I was able to play with the guys I played with.”

Bryant head coach Chris Merritt said he’s grateful for the opportunity to coach a player like Eckhaus, and he was happy the quarterback got national recognition.

“I’m very proud that the other conference coaches saw what we saw in Zevi’s performance in conference play this year,” Merritt said. “To watch his growth and development from a freshman until now is what any coach can hope for in a young man.”

“His personal goals center on team success, not on individual performance, which only makes this award he’s earned more fitting,” Merritt added.

Although Eckhaus had a strong season all around, his last game against Southeast Missouri State was his strongest performance. He threw for 394 yards and six touchdowns.

Not only was that a special game on the stat sheet, but it was also the first time in his collegiate career that Eckhaus had his whole family in the stands.

“It was an awesome experience for my mom, who has spent years doing everything that she can to make this dream come true for me, and my brothers sacrificing weekends to see me play football and me nagging my sisters to come watch some games,” Eckhaus said.

“Just having my family there and having everything go the way we wanted to and it being the last game of the season … It was a movie script almost, the perfect end to the season,” he added. “I have nothing but gratitude.”

This honor could be the peak of an athletic career, but Eckhaus doesn’t want to stop here.

“[My goal is to] keep improving, keep becoming a better player, leader and person,” he said. “The accolades are awesome, but it’s not something I’ve prided myself on.”

“What I mean by that is if I live every single year as, ‘I need to chase this accolade and award,’ I’m going to lose sight of what’s really in front of me, lose sight of the friendships, the bonding, the once-in-a-lifetime experiences I’ve shared this year,” Eckhaus explained. “By doing things the right way, the accolades will just fall into place.”