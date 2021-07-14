Bryant’s Liam McGill earns All-America honors for Bryant

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. ─ Liam McGill has earned All-America honors for Bryant University after his .471 Batting Average lead all of Division I Baseball.

He added 9 Home Runs and 50 RBIs, numbers that attracted the attention of the Atlanta Braves, who picked him in the 9th Round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

“I didn’t have any expectations, so I think that took a little stress off the situation,” McGill said. “But yes, it was an exciting day and to be drafted in the 9th Round is a huge honor and to be drafted by such a great organization like the Braves, is even a bigger honor.”

McGill was an All-Stater at South Kingstown High School and an All-Ivy selection at Columbia, before his one season with the Bulldogs.

His journey to the pros may not have been what he planned, but the result was worth the wait.

“It couldn’t have worked out any better than it did,” McGill said. “Having that experience at Columbia was awesome, I wouldn’t have traded it for the world,” he said. “This last year at Bryant was something special I couldn’t forget, and it couldn’t have worked out any better. I’m just grateful that it happened and put me in that place.”