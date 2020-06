Barrington's Bobby Colantonio built on an All-American Freshman season by setting the Alabama school record for the weight throw. His personal best throw of 77 feet, two inches put a national title in his sights. But this spring, his sophomore season ended with the SEC Championships canceled due to coronavirus.

"It happened and it's unfortunate but It's for a greater good and easier to move on. Though there is a lot of stuff left undone, it's not the end of the world, just another bump in the road everyone has to get through to move on," the former Barrington Eagle told J.P Smollins.