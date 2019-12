The PC men's basketball team used a strong shooting night to fend off upset-minded Stony Brook, 82-78, Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The win puts the Friars over .500 at 6-5 ahead of Tuesday's game against the Florida Gators. The Friars starting backcourt of David Duke and Luwane Pipkins combined for 42 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Alpha Diallo also added 17 points and 12 rebounds.