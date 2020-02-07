Bryant tops St. Francis, 73-60

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) –Patrick Harding had 14 points and 15 rebounds to carry Bryant to a 73-60 win over St. Francis (NY). Juan Cardenas had 18 points and seven rebounds. Unique McLean scored 15 points to lead Bryant. Rob Higgins added seven assists. Chauncey Hawkins, the Terriers’ leading scorer averaging 14 points a game, was held to just six points.
