Bryant tops LIU, 87-80 to clinch NEC tournament birth

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) – For just the second time in it’s Division I history the Bryant Bulldogs will play in the NEC semifinals. By beating LIU, 87-80 Thursday night, Jared Grasso and the Dogs ensured a spot in the four team NEC Tournament.
by: Yianni KourakisPosted: / Updated:
