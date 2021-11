PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Bryant Bulldogs visited the Brown Bears on Friday afternoon in Pizzitola Center in Providence.

Chris Childs scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs win 65-59.

Peter Kiss led Bryant with 16 points and six assists. Adham Eleeda followed with 14 points and eight rebounds.

This was the first victory for Bryant over Brown since 2013.