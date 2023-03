SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant men’s lacrosse has won five of its first seven games under new head coach Brad Ross.

“He’s been great. It’s not easy replacing a legend in Coach P,” said senior Brody Rule.

Ross replaces Mike Pressler, who led the Bulldogs the previous 16 seasons.

The Bulldogs earned their first conference win against UMBC on Saturday. Next up, Bryant visits UMass Lowell on Saturday.